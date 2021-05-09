CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX hopes to add 60 Starlink satellites to its orbiting broadband internet network early Sunday morning.

The company is planning an overnight launch of a Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The Starlink mission is the second planned in a week and the third in two weeks.

The early Mother's Day window opens at 2:42 a.m. ET and is instantaneous, which means the rocket must blast off at that time or the launch will be postponed.

The launch marks the 10th flight of this Falcon 9's first-stage booster, SpaceX says, and the company will again attempt to recover it by landing the booster on its autonomous drone ship in the Atlantic. Most notably, the booster was used during the first Crew Dragon mission to the International Space Station and a half-dozen Starlink missions.

Forecasters with the 45th Weather Squadron say there's an 80% of favorable weather at launch time early Sunday.

A backup launch window is early Monday at 2:21 a.m. ET, SpaceX said.

