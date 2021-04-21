KENNEDY SPACE CENTER — We are just days away from the next crewed launch to the International Space Station. And the ISS continues to play a key role in exploration and science.

"The on-orbit station is probably more capable than anyone ever thought it could be," says NASA's Kyle Herring, who has had a front-row seat to the evolution of the ISS.

For much of the 20-year history of the orbiting outpost's construction, he worked for public affairs at the Johnson Space Center.

He credits the space shuttle program for its key role as a cargo carrier to get it built.

"It took the space shuttle 37 flights to help assemble the station," says Herring. "Twenty years and counting of having crew members on board."

The Expedition 1 mission was the first long-duration stay.

Three crew members were onboard the ISS for 136 days from November 2000 to March 2001. Dozens of space shuttle missions brought up more parts to keep the assembly going.

"Getting the laboratory up there, getting those huge solar arrays up there that are providing power, the station could add more modules and still have plenty of power," Herring explains. "The science that​'s going on there."

More than 3,000 experiments have taken place on the ISS over its history: From biology to Earth and space science, plus the risk to human health in space and technology-themed efforts.

These are all key to establishing a permanent human presence in orbit, on the moon, Mars and beyond.

"All of the technology, hardware, it has to last a long, long time far away from home," says Herring.

The Crew-2 launch is set for April 23.