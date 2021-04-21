KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — The anticipated SpaceX Dragon Crew-2 launch scheduled for Thursday has been pushed back due to weather, according to NASA.
On Wednesday morning, NASA announced that it was pushing the launch, scheduled for Thursday at 6:11 a.m. ET, to Friday, 5:49 a.m. ET.
The agency cited unfavorable weather conditions as the reason.
Launch Update 🚀 @NASA and @SpaceX now are targeting Friday, April 23 at 5:49 a.m. ET for the launch of the Crew-2 mission to the @Space_Station due to unfavorable weather conditions along the flight path on Thursday.— NASA Commercial Crew (@Commercial_Crew) April 21, 2021
SpaceX will launch the Crew-2 mission onboard a Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Pad 39-A at Kennedy Space Center.