KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — The anticipated SpaceX Dragon Crew-2 launch scheduled for Thursday has been pushed back due to weather, according to NASA.

What You Need To Know

On Wednesday morning, NASA announced that it was pushing the launch, scheduled for Thursday at 6:11 a.m. ET, to Friday, 5:49 a.m. ET.

The agency cited unfavorable weather conditions as the reason.

SpaceX will launch the Crew-2 mission onboard a Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Pad 39-A at Kennedy Space Center.

