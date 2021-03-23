CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX is picking up the pace of construction of its Starlink satellite network, aiming for its fourth launch in a month Wednesday morning.

What You Need To Know SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket set to lift off at 4:28 a.m. ET Wednesday



It will be the 4th Starlink satellite mission from Florida in a month



The company plans to launch another batch of 60 mini satellites into orbit that will join the hundreds already circling the globe. Eventually, the constellation will comprise tens of thousands and will provide broadband internet to underserved areas.

The Starlink network is currently available in parts of North America. SpaceX hopes it will be available worldwide late this year or early next year.

The Falcon 9 rocket is set to lift off at 4:28 a.m. ET from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

