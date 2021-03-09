CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, Fla. — SpaceX is preparing for a late-night liftoff as tonight that will send another batch of Starlink satellites into orbit.

What You Need To Know SpaceX rocket set to launch from Florida at 9:58 p.m. ET Tuesday



Falcon 9 will carry 60 more Starlink satellites into orbit



The Falcon 9 rocket is at Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, ready for a 9:58 p.m. ET launch window.

The rocket will send 60 Starlink satellites into orbit, where they will join more than 1,100 others. The constellation will eventually comprise tens of thousands of mini satellites that will provide worldwide broadband internet service.

After liftoff, SpaceX will bring the first stage booster back to a company drone ship out in the Atlantic Ocean.

The 45th Weather Squadron has forecast a 90% chance of favorable weather at liftoff time.

