CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX is planning to launch the Falcon 9 rocket on Friday morning, which will be carrying a Sirius XM satellite.

Launch window opens at 11:21 a.m. EST



The launch window opens at 11:21 a.m. EST at the Space Launch Complex 40 from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Falcon 9 and SXM-7 on pad 40. Today’s one-hour and 59-minute launch window opens at 11:21 a.m. EST, and weather is 90% favorable for liftoff → https://t.co/bJFjLCzWdK pic.twitter.com/szmDZehZdi — SpaceX (@SpaceX) December 11, 2020

The mission has a backup launch scheduled for 11:21 a.m. EST, Saturday, December 12, according to SpaceX.

The 45th Weather Squadron is giving a 90% favorable weather for Friday’s launch.

After the stage separation, the Falcon 9’s first stage will attempt to land on SpaceX’s droneship “Just Read the Instructions,” which is stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.