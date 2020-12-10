CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — United Launch Alliance is planning to launch its Delta IV Heavy rocket that will carry the National Reconnaissance Office's classified spy satellite on Thursday night.

Taking off from the Space Launch Complex 37 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, the launch window opens at 6:15 p.m. EST.

The 8.5-hour countdown is starting at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station for #DeltaIVHeavy to launch #NROL44 at 6:15pmEST (2315 UTC). This is ULA's 142nd mission, our 89th for U.S. national security and 30th for the NRO. Follow along in our live blog: https://t.co/GKgbdk3wMm pic.twitter.com/1DkpUUBlqK — ULA (@ulalaunch) December 10, 2020

While this is the 142nd launch for ULA, it is the company’s 30th mission for NRO.

The payload aboard the Delta IV Heavy is the NROL-44, a classified satellite for the NRO.

On its website, the only information the NRO revealed about satellite is that it is “a national security payload” and that its national security mission is to “provide intelligence data” to the U.S. Department of Defense and the nation’s intelligence community.

In a tweet, ULA stated that there is a 90% chance of acceptable weather conditions.

The updated #DeltaIVHeavy launch forecast for this evening continues to indicate a 90 percent chance of acceptable conditions. The outlook predicts good visibility, light winds and a temperature near 60 degrees F. https://t.co/GKgbdk3wMm pic.twitter.com/ihTIxAFUX1 — ULA (@ulalaunch) December 10, 2020

The last time ULA attempted to launch an NRO classified satellite, it was pushed back multiple times due to such things as Hurricane Eta and a ground-system valve problem.

However, ULA was able to launch the NROL-101 on Friday, November 13, 2020.

