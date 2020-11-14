KENNEDY SPACE CENTER — Destination Space and the astronauts launching on Crew Dragon are paying special attention to their health amid the pandemic.

Before launch, they must quarantine at the Astronaut Crew Quarters.

Some of the last steps on earth for astronauts are waking out of the doors at Kennedy Space Center.

A year ago, Spectrum News Space Expert Jerry Hume gained special access to the Astronaut Crew Quarters.

Tour guide Shane Kimbrough knows a thing or two about the quarters. The astronaut stayed here before his shuttle launch.

“If they need some last minute training, we used to have the instructors come in here and train here as well. The quarantine situation is a little bit stricter now, so they're going to have to video conference the instructors in, but we have capabilities to do all that,” Kimbrough said.

The crew quarters were given an upgrade following the shuttle retirement.

The iconic suit room, where the astronauts are helped into their pressurized suits has been remolded.

“We tried to upgrade as much as we can with the budget we have,” Kimbrough added. “We have a great TV here for them to watch movies or stream whatever they want to watch there in their free time.”

There's new carpet and paint as well, along with kitchen appliances.

The 26,000 square foot quarters takes up a big portion of the Neil Armstrong Operations and Checkout building.

Upgrades have been made to the 23 bedrooms as well. But some things haven't changed.

“Back in the shuttle days the movie companies were awesome and would just send us all of their stuff. So we could have lots of DVDs, and VHS tapes before that,” Kimbrough said.

He added that it's important to keep the astronauts comfortable the days leading up to their launch.

“A lot of our astronauts play guitar or are musicians as well, so they'll come in here and hang out and play some tunes. And the folks who've played it, my colleagues will sign it there. Just something to relieve the stress or just chill out with their crewmates,” he continued.

Besides the DVDs and guitar, decades old equipment was kept intact, along with countless Apollo and shuttle photos. Not just a living space for astronauts, but a living piece of the American space story.

Kimbrough will get to stay in these crew quarters when he and his crewmates launch on the Crew-2 mission which is set for spring 2021.