STATEWIDE — With the next crewed mission from the Kennedy Space Center to the International Space Station scheduled for Saturday night, many Americans are looking into the future of space exploration under a new administration with President-elect Joe Biden.

Many Floridians can see launches from their backyards across Central Florida. In fact, studying and interest in space exploration runs deep in the region, which is why many are eyeing what Biden plans to do.

The four priorities listed on the Biden-Harris Transition website are COVID-19, Economic Recovery, Racial Equity, and Climate Change.

Space News is reporting that although NASA is not listed on the transition page, observers expect it to play a role because of Democrats supporting strengthening space exploration to better understand how climate change impacts Earth.

Aviation Week is reporting current NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine plans to step down under the Biden administration, not for partisan reasons, but to ensure NASA can be successful under a new presidency. Most administrators do step down if a new president comes in to office.

Biden has said, "As president, I look forward to leading a bold space program that will continue to send astronaut heroes to expand our exploration and scientific frontiers through investments in research and technology to help millions of people here on Earth."

The Obama administration did make cuts to NASA's budget.

It is still unclear how NASA's plans to explore the moon and Mars will go under the Biden administration.