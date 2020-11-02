CAPE CANAVERAL AIR FORCE STATION, Fla. — As if there is not enough happening on Tuesday, the United Launch Alliance is preparing for an Atlas V rocket launch on Election Day.

What You Need To Know Launch window opens at 5:58 p.m. EST on Election Day

It is ULA's 29th mission for the National Reconnaissance Office

Get more space coverage and rocket launch schedules here

SEE BELOW: Watch the Atlas V rocket live ▼

It is the 141st mission for ULA and the Atlas V rocket is being used for the launch of the NROL-101 mission for the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO).

The NRO did not state what the nature of the mission is or what is being sent up, just stating in a news release that the Atlas rocket will be carrying a “national security payload designed, built and operated by the agency.”

However, ULA has launched spy satellites for NRO in the past. This is ULA’s 29th mission for NRO.

The Election Day’s launch window opens at 5:58 p.m. EST at the Space Launch Complex-41 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

On Sunday, ULA tweeted that there is a 90 percent chance of favorable weather for the launch.

Preparations are continuing for Tuesday's launch of the #AtlasV and #NROL101 mission from Cape Canaveral at 5:58pmEST (2258 UTC). The weather outlook projects a 90 percent chance of favorable conditions for launch. Live countdown blog: https://t.co/M91ugJaYds pic.twitter.com/Enal5ijWQE — ULA (@ulalaunch) November 1, 2020

Watch the Launch Live