CAPE CANAVERAL AIR FORCE STATION, Fla. — SpaceX is preparing for a Thursday launch of 60 Starlink satellites.

What You Need To Know Thursday's launch is scheduled for 12:14 p.m. EDT



It was initially scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, but instead SpaceX announced a launch time for 12:14 p.m. EDT from the Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

The 45th Weather Squadron is giving a 50 percent chance of favorable weather for the launch. However, if the mission has to be pushed back, SpaceX stated that it has a backup date set at 11:53 a.m., Friday, October 23.

Targeting Thursday, October 22 at 12:14 p.m. EDT for Falcon 9’s launch of Starlink from SLC-40 in Florida. Keeping an eye on weather; current forecast is 50% favorable for liftoff — SpaceX (@SpaceX) October 21, 2020

The Starlink satellites aboard the Falcon 9 will add to the more than 700 already in space to soon form a large orbital, broadband network to provide service to underserved areas around the planet.

This is the 15th Starlink mission.

Following the Falcon 9 rocket’s stage separation, SpaceX will attempt to land the rocket’s first stage on the “Just Read the Instructions” droneship that is stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

The Falcon 9’s first stage has been used in two other missions: The GPS satellite mission back in June and another Starklink mission last month.

