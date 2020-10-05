KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — The weather has once again forced SpaceX to stand down from its Starlink launch on Monday.

The 45th Space Wing gave a 60-percent favorable conditions for the liftoff, but at around 7:25 a.m. EDT, SpaceX tweeted that it was standing down from the launch due to "weather violations on the range."

We are standing down from today's Starlink mission due to weather violations on the Range. The team is setting up for a launch opportunity tomorrow at 7:29 a.m. EDT; weather forecast is 70% favorable for liftoff — SpaceX (@SpaceX) October 5, 2020

If all goes according to plan, the Falcon 9 will take off at 7:29 a.m. EDT at Launch pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center on Tuesday, stated SpaceX.

Monday's launch window was at 7:51 a.m. EDT.

Once the liftoff does happen, minutes into launch the first stage will separate and land on SpaceX’s droneship “Of Course I Still Love You” in the Atlantic Ocean.

About an hour after takeoff, the Falcon 9 will launch 60 Starlink internet satellites into space.

These satellites will add to the more than 700 already in space, which will soon form a large orbital, broadband network that will provide service to underserved areas around the planet.

Weather has scrubbed this mission several times since last month.

Then Thursday’s attempt was aborted with just 18 seconds to spare because of a ground-sensor issue.

Over the weekend, poor marine conditions in the drone ship recovery area forced SpaceX to push the launch to Monday.

