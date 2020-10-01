KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — At the moment, the weather looks good for Thursday morning’s SpaceX launch of the Starlink satellites.

What You Need To Know SpaceX to try to send another 60 Starlink satellites to space



SpaceX stated the launch starts at 9:17 a.m. EDT



Weather is standing at 70 percent favorable according to the 45th Weather Squadron, so that is a good sign after Monday's first attempt was scrubbed due to poor conditions.

A Falcon 9 launch that was supposed to blast off Monday morning was pushed back due to poor weather conditions.

But currently, the famed rocket is standing ready at Kennedy Space Center Pad 39A. SpaceX tweeted that the launch window is set for 9:17 a.m. EDT.

Targeting Thursday, October 1 at 9:17 a.m. EDT for launch of Starlink. Due to a conflict on the Range, now targeting launch of GPS III-4 on Friday, October 2; 15-min window opens at 9:43 p.m. EDT pic.twitter.com/VVhhatjBbh — SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 30, 2020

However, the 45th Weather Squadron has the time at 9:12 a.m.

Onboard is another batch of 60 Starlink internet satellites. They will add to the more than 700 already in space to soon form a large orbital, broadband network to provide service to underserved areas around the planet.

Ten minutes after launch, the Falcon 9 first-stage booster will land on SpaceX's ocean-faring drone ship "Just Read the Instructions" positioned out in the Atlantic Ocean.

It is the third launch and landing for this booster.

But Thursday’s mission is not the only one for SpaceX this week. The company is also targeting Friday night for the launch of a Falcon 9 on the GPS III mission, which will carry a GPS satellite for the U.S. Space Force from Kennedy Space Center.

