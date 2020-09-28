KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — SpaceX plans to launch the Starlink mission on its Falcon 9 rocket on Monday morning.

What You Need To Know The launch window opens at 10:22 a.m. EDT



Currently, there are no technical issues, however, the weather is standing at 60 percent favorable, so that is a concern for the 10:22 a.m. EDT launch.

The 230-plus-foot-tall Falcon 9 is ready at Pad 39A to get the next Starlink mission underway, sending up another round of 60 Starlink internet satellites.

​The satellites will join more than 700 already in space to soon form a large orbital, broadband network to provide service to underserved areas around the globe.

Eventually some 12,000 are bound for the constellation.

Ten minutes after launch, the Falcon 9 first stage booster is poised to land on Space X's ocean-faring drone ship positioned out in the Atlantic Ocean.

It has been a flip flop for launches over the past few days: United Launch Alliance was targeting a Delta IV mission for the overnight but the team wanted to take some more time to assess a ground system issue.

So Space X slid in the spot for ULA's launch attempt.