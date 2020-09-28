KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — SpaceX plans to launch the Starlink mission on its Falcon 9 rocket on Monday morning.
- The launch window opens at 10:22 a.m. EDT
Currently, there are no technical issues, however, the weather is standing at 60 percent favorable, so that is a concern for the 10:22 a.m. EDT launch.
Beautiful now, but only 60% favorable around launch time. @MyNews13 @MyNews13Weather @MaureenMcCann13 @ybruzual #News13Brevard @Jon_Shaban pic.twitter.com/lbjwe8Awa8— Greg Pallone (@gpallone13) September 28, 2020
The 230-plus-foot-tall Falcon 9 is ready at Pad 39A to get the next Starlink mission underway, sending up another round of 60 Starlink internet satellites.
The satellites will join more than 700 already in space to soon form a large orbital, broadband network to provide service to underserved areas around the globe.
Eventually some 12,000 are bound for the constellation.
Ten minutes after launch, the Falcon 9 first stage booster is poised to land on Space X's ocean-faring drone ship positioned out in the Atlantic Ocean.
It has been a flip flop for launches over the past few days: United Launch Alliance was targeting a Delta IV mission for the overnight but the team wanted to take some more time to assess a ground system issue.
So Space X slid in the spot for ULA's launch attempt.