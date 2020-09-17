KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — SpaceX is expected to launch a Falcon 9 rocket with another batch of Starlink satellites from the Kennedy Space Center on Tuesday afternoon.

What You Need To Know Launch time is expected to be at 2:19 p.m. EDT



Get more space coverage and the launch schedule here



SpaceX says the targeted time of the launch is 2:19 p.m. EDT., as the Falcon 9 will carry 60 satellites.

The Falcon 9 will launch from Launch Complex 39A.

At last check, the weather is at 60 percent favorability, according to the 45th Weather Squadron.

The Starlink will form a constellation around Earth that will eventually comprise tens of thousands of satellites. The network, which will take years to complete, is intended to expand internet access to underserved areas.