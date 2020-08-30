CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Space X was hoping to launch two rockets on Sunday but weather has intervened.

The launch of two Falcon 9 rockets on Sunday morning and evening came after an early-morning saturday launch was aborted seconds before liftoff.

Sunday's first launch, the commercial companies latest Starlink mission, was scheduled for 10:12 am. But Space X stood down just before 8 a.m. from the Starlink mission due to bad weather conditions.

Space X postponed the launch during pre-flight operations.

But the SAOCOM launch for tonight at 7:18 p.m. remains a go. Weather continues to be 40 percent favorable for the evening liftoff.

What You Need To Know Sunday morning launch postponed due to weather, 7:18 pm launch still a go





Delta IV Heavy launch aborted Saturday morning





More Space and NASA News | Space Coast Launch Schedule | Space Links

The next Starlink launch opportunity is Tuesday at 9:29 a.m., pending Range acceptance

If the double launch would have happened, it would have marked the shortest back to back launches from the Cape since 1966.

Standing down from today’s launch of Starlink due to inclement weather during pre-flight operations. Next launch opportunity is Tuesday, September 1 at 9:29 a.m. EDT, pending Range acceptance — SpaceX (@SpaceX) August 30, 2020

Saturday's launch aborted at last second

Early Saturday morning, ULA's launch of a United Launch Alliance Delta IV was aborted.

Three seconds before liftoff, crews aborted the firing of its engines.

The launch team said it was due to an "unexpected condition."

It means a delay in sending up a classified spy satellite for the National Reconnaissance Office.​