CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The early Thursday-morning scheduled rocket launch from Cape Canaveral did not happen for United Launch Alliance after a technical issue prompted the team to stand down.

What You Need To Know The new launch is scheduled for 2:08 a.m., Friday, Aug. 28



SpaceX has a Thursday evening launch



The ULA’s Delta IV Heavy rocket was supposed to send up a classified spy satellite for the National Reconnaissance Office and it was scheduled to liftoff at 2:12 a.m. EDT.

In a tweet early Thursday morning, ULA stated the issue was a “critical ground pneumatics control system” and that its team needed time to look into the problem and work on it.

The launch of the United Launch Alliance #DeltaIVHeavy #NROL44 mission was scrubbed today due to an issue with a critical ground pneumatics control system. The team needs additional time to evaluate and resolve the issue. — ULA (@ulalaunch) August 27, 2020

In a second tweet, ULA stated that the new launch time is 2:08 a.m. EDT on Friday, Aug. 28, from Space Launch Complex 37 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

The launch is planned for Friday, Aug. 28 from Space Launch Complex-37 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. The forecast shows an 80 percent chance of favorable weather conditions for launch. The launch time is 2:08 a.m. EDT. — ULA (@ulalaunch) August 27, 2020

According to ULA’s tweet, there is an 80 percent chance of favorable weather conditions for the launch.

This is the second delay for this launch. It was originally scheduled for a Wednesday morning launch at the same time, but according to the company’s tweet, the NRO requested a date change for the liftoff.

When it does launch, expect it to be a loud one as the Delta IV is made up of three powerful rocket boosters, which will create quite the rumble with a combined 2.1 million pounds of thrust.

However, ULA is not the only launch space fans will get to see this week.

For Thursday evening, SpaceX plans to launch the SAOCOM satellite for Argentina's space agency. The liftoff is scheduled for 7:14 p.m. EDT at the Space Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

Then, SpaceX is also targeting its next Starlink mission launch for Sunday at 10:30 a.m. EDT. It was supposed to launch on Saturday.

If it is a go, it will take place at the Kennedy Space Center on Launch Pad 39A.

However, if all three launches go off as planned, it will be a trifecta: Three liftoffs in four days -- which would be a record — beating three consecutive missions back in 2001, when a Titan 4, Delta II and a space shuttle launched within a five-day period.