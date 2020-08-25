CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The Space Coast may see some space traffic on Thursday as both United Launch Alliance and SpaceX are scheduled for two different launches, with another SpaceX liftoff possible on Friday.

The first launch is ULA’s Delta IV Heavy rocket that is scheduled for a 2:12 a.m. EDT. Its mission is to send up a classified spy satellite for the National Reconnaissance Office.

It was originally scheduled for a Wednesday morning launch at the same time, but according to the company’s tweet, the NRO requested a date change for the liftoff.

The launch is scheduled to take place at SLC-37 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

For Thursday evening, SpaceX plans to launch the SAOCOM satellite for Argentina's space agency. The liftoff is scheduled for 7:14 p.m. EDT at the Space Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

On Friday, SpaceX is planning its next Starlink mission, however, no time as been scheduled. If it is a go, it will take place at the Kennedy Space Center on Launch Pad 39A.

If these trio of liftoffs do happen, it will be the first time that the Space Coast saw three launches in a two-day span.