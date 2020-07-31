FLORIDA — NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley are set to splash down in their Space X Crew Dragon capsule off the Florida Coast Sunday afternoon, but Hurricane Isaias may change those plans.

What You Need To Know Plans for Crew Dragon to splash down could change due to Isaias



Seven potential splashdown sites on Atlantic Ocean, Fla.'s Gulf Coast



There are seven potential splashdown sites on the Atlantic Ocean and off Florida's Gulf Coast.

But with the hurricane's current track heading along our eastern seaboard, it could rule out landing spots off Cape Canaveral, Daytona, and Jacksonville.​

And it's possible the crew's return will be delayed due to the storm.

“We won't leave the space station without some good landing opportunities in front of us. Good splashdown weather in front of us. But they are keeping us informed,” said NASA Astronaut Bob Behnken on the Demo2 mission.

Gulf Coast landing sites include off the coasts of Panama City, Pensacola, Tampa, and Tallahassee.

NASA says they can change locations up to six hours before the capsule undocks from the International Space Station, which right now is set for 7:34 p.m. Saturday night.