FLORIDA -- The United Arab Emirates launched a rocket from Japan on Monday, and now China launched a mission to Mars overnight.

Rocket to land in about seven months



It is Mars launching season right now



The rocket blasted off from an area off the south coast of the mainland and will land on the martian surface in about seven months.

Because China is so secretive about its missions, we don't know much, other than what the government releases.

As for this rover, it's designed to scan the surface for any signs of water or ice and it'll go check for any signs of previous life on the red planet.

China attempted the same mission in 2011 with Russia, however, that mission failed, so they are going at it alone this time.

On the Space Coast, work is underway on the finishing touches for the Perseverance. It's a project that will launch one week from today at 7:30 a.m. from Cape Canaveral. An update on the Perseverance mission is expected to be released today.

This is also Mars launching season, a time that comes around every 26 months when the Earth and the red planet are closest together.