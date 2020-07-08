KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — A planned SpaceX rocket launch for the latest batch of Starlink satellites is on hold because of weather conditions.

SpaceX has not yet announced a new launch date. The company stood down from the launch of the Falcon 9 rocket about 10 minutes before the launch was supposed to happen.

When a new launch date is set, it will happen at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

This is the 10th Starlink mission for SpaceX, a launch that will also deliver two BlackSky satellites into orbit. The commercial satellites will be used for Earth imaging.

The Falcon 9 will also be shuttling 57 satellites to join the SpaceX StarLink broadband network. The Starlink constellation of satellites aims to improve internet access around the globe with what will eventually be tens of thousands of mini-satellites in orbit.

What makes the mission even more interesting is the fact that the Falcon 9’s first stage was used in SpaceX’s historic Crew Dragon mission that sent U.S. astronauts to the International Space Station from American soil, the first time in nine years.

At Jetty Park, brothers Michael and Mark O’Shay were thrilled to watch their first SpaceX launch. They drove two and a half hours from Clearwater just to see it, but were mindful of the coronavirus while around other space fans at the park.

“I believe that I am healthy enough to get through it if I were to become in contact with it, but you know I guess nobody can be sure of that, so social distancing is definitely something that we’ve been following,” said Michael O'Shay.

Other space enthusiasts started setting up at the park as early as 8:30 a.m. to see this launch. While many did not wear face masks, it did look like families were making a conscious effort to leave plenty of space between each other.

