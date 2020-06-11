CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The latest ​Space Coast launch has been pushed back a day, but when it happens it will be a first.

Weather plays a key role in every mission. Conditions have to be just right for a rocket to launch.

Factors like surface winds, upper level winds, temperature and visibility are evaluated. History proves it.

Over the past 30 years of launches, 48 percent have been scrubbed due to weather. It's a huge responsibility.

So when the next Space X Falcon 9 blasts off from Pad 40 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, history will be made.

"This is actually an all-female weather team," said Captain Nancy Zimmerman, 45th Weather Squadron, Launch Weather Director.

Six women on the ground will comprise the 45th Weather Squadron's launch weather team for the first time ever, including Captain Zimmerman, who grew up in the severe weather prone state of Oklahoma.

She is grateful to combine her love of weather and space.

"That environment got me passionate about weather, and it just went up and up from there," Captain Zimmerman told Spectrum News.

"The 'go, no-go' call — when you hear that voice I will be speaking to them," said Arlena Moses, a civilian in charge of giving the go ahead to proceed with the launch.

As a child, she too loved the science of weather, and even dreamed of going to Mars.

"Not quite happening yet,” Moses said, laughing. “But this is a chance to touch the stars in my own way.”

"(I) lucked up and got a scholarship for meteorology, and here I am," said Major Emily Graves, who told us she is excited about flying people to space and the moon again.

"In the last few years my interest really peaked, and here I am at the 45th Weather Squadron," she said.

All the women agree there are some takeaways from this historic moment.

"We are ready," said a confident Graves.

"Keep pursuing their dreams, no matter what the obstacles in their way will be," Moses added.

"Go do," Zimmerman said. "Don't let insecurities bring you down. Don't let them hold you back."

The weather team will be working the early Saturday morning launch.

The Space X Falcon 9 is set to send the latest round of Starlink satellites to orbit at 5:21 a.m.​ EDT.