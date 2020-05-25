KENNEDY SPACE CENTER — Less than two days before astronauts launch from Florida’s Space Coast, we’re learning when NASA is planning to launch its next crewed mission.

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine told Spectrum News on Monday that the space agency is targeting the end of August for the next launch of the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft.

Of course everything has to go well during Wednesday’s SpaceX Demo-2 test launch.

Astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken are in the final stages of preparing for their launch of the Crew Dragon on board the Falcon 9 rocket.

It’s the first time in nearly a decade that American Astronauts will launch from Florida’s Space Coast.

NEW TONIGHT: #NASA Administrator @JimBridenstine says the agency is targeting the end of August for the 2nd #SpaceX Crew Dragon launch with 4 astronauts. All depends on Wednesday's test launch. @MyNews13 #News13Brevard pic.twitter.com/hjkTZMe98h — Jerry Hume (@JerryHume) May 25, 2020

Bridenstine says if everything looks good after Hurley and Behnken splash down in the Atlantic Ocean, following their stay at the International Space Station, then NASA will move forward with the first operational flight, called Crew-1.

"So if we can get our crew back at home basically at the beginning of August, we can evaluate the Crew Dragon capsule, run all of the data and analysis on systems and subsystems, and then we can get Crew-1 launched,” said Bridenstine.

NASA describes Crew-1 as the first in a series of regular, rotational flights to the ISS.

NASA Astronauts Victor Glover, Mike Hopkins, and Shannon Walker will be joined by Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi for a six-month mission at the space station.