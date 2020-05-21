BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — How has business on the Space Coast changed in the nine years since the last shuttle mission?

The ramping up of commercial spaceflight could not have come at a better time in the wake of the program's retirement.

From shuttle mission STS 26 in September 1988 to STS 135 in 2011, Brenda Mulberry and her Space Shirts team in Merritt Island cranked out shuttle mission-themed shirts.

"We were designing and printing a T-shirt for every shuttle launch," Mulberry told Spectrum News. "There was a period of time we printed shirts every month, we had a shuttle launch every month."

It all came to an end when Atlantis landed for the final time at the Kennedy Space Center nine years ago.

"We were worried about what we would do afterward," Mulberry says.

In the midst of uncertainty on the Space Coast, so heavily reliant on shuttle, it meant her business would have to adapt or fade away like so many others when the program shutdown.

“Trying to do more generic things," says Mulberry. "Keep space history items."

"We could be better off if we were smart, and aggressive," says Lynda Weatherman, president and CEO of the Economic Development Commission of Florida's Space Coast​.

The push for commercial space took off to plug the gap. Companies like Boeing, Space X and United Launch Alliance led the charge, and launches began soaring consistently once again.

Weatherman says the key in economic development is diversification.

"Now we are launch, we are making the launch vehicles," she says. "And the products going on the launch vehicles. All of that happening in a nine year period is quite remarkable."

Equally remarkable is the adaptations small businesses like Space Shirts has made.​

"Honestly, last year was the best year we ever had in business," says Mulberry.