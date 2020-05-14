KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — There have been mixed messages regarding the upcoming SpaceX launch that will see astronauts launching from the U.S. for the first time since 2011.

During the late afternoon of Wednesday, May 27, SpaceX plans to send up NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the International Space Station on the company’s Crew Dragon spacecraft via the Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A.

NASA does not want people traveling to the Space Coast for this historic mission, but Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey is encouraging people to watch it where they want, but safely.

Boyce Goff is not the only one counting down to see a launch.

“I want to hear it, I want to see it, I want to feel it,” Goff expressed, who recently moved to Florida from Washington state.

His excitement is parallel to Ivey’s.

“Nowhere is freedom more apparent than right here in our country," Ivey said. "I can’t in good conscious tell Americans they can’t come see a great piece of American History.”

Goff recently moved to Central Florida from Seattle and now wants to see an American astronaut go into space from his own safe space on Earth. With six feet of space between him and someone else.

“Always wanted to see one," Goff explains. "You can see one on TV, but everyone I have talked to that has been to one, says it is nothing until you can see it and feel it shake the earth when it goes off. It is on our calendar, I can’t wait to go.”

Standing on Cocoa Beach and looking out, he can see where the rocket will take off, but he admits he will want to be even closer.

“I want to be as close as I can to feel it shake,” Goff said.

Anywhere but Kennedy Space Center is fair game. Brevard County Communications Director Don Walker says the county is not shutting down any public areas. It is fair game to who gets there first with no time restrictions.

“We are going to leave that decision to people to make on their own. We just know that come first thing Wednesday morning, the day of the launch, we are going to be busy with social media, doing messaging trying to help people move as they come in and work their way around Brevard County,” he said.

The Sheriff’s Office stated they want people to witness a piece of history, but also ask they do it safely and comply with social distance guidelines.

“If we see people who are not complying or putting people in an uncomfortable situation, we are going to go up and address it to the max," Ivey said. "Our citizens across the board have been respectful, they have done what we asked them, so we are going to continue that pattern.”

Beach parking will be open, parks will be open, but what the county is asking help for from FDOT, FHP, and the sheriff’s office is preventing gridlock on the roads.

“It’s not just a public safety issue, it’s also an issue for our first responders," Walker explains. "If there is an emergency during a rocket launch and you have gridlock on the highway, we need to be able to get our ambulances up and down the road.”

For Goff and his family, they will be wherever they can and as close as they can but six feet away from the next person or family.

“For us it is seeing one of the greatest feats in human history," Goff says with a smile. ​