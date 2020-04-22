KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. -- A launch from Florida's Space Coast is on tap in just a matter of hours.

SpaceX to attempt to launch Starlink satellites

Launch window is instantaneous at 3:30 p.m. ET

A Space X Falcon 9 rocket is poised for liftoff at Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center.

Forecasters are calling for a 90% chance of favorable weather for the 3:30 p.m. ET liftoff.

Despite the global coronavirus crisis, SpaceX continues to build its Starlink broadband network.

The company's Falcon 9 rocket is set to ferry the latest round of 60 satellites into orbit, where it will join the hundreds of other mini-satellites in space.

The Starlink network will eventually provide consumer broadband internet service to underserved areas around the world.

There continues to be concern and discussion in the astronomical community that the constellation of will drastically alter the night sky due to their brightness.

After the launch, SpaceX vessels will try to recover the Falcon 9 first-stage booster on the company's drone ship, plus the rocket's two fairing halves, out in the Atlantic Ocean.

If the satellites are deployed successfully, it will make more than of 400 of them in orbit so far, with thousands more expected in the coming years.

The launch was previously scheduled for Thursday, then moved up a day to take advantage of a better weather forecast. Then, Wednesday morning, the 3:37 p.m. ET launch time was bumped up another few minutes to 3:30 p.m. ET.

It's an instantaneous launch window.

