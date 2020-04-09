CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Boeing will give another test run to a spacecraft designed to get astronauts to space from American soil.

The company says it will repeat a test flight of its Starliner spacecraft after it encountered a series of problems during its first uncrewed flight from the Space Coast in December.

NASA said an "anomaly" with a critical burn a half-hour after launch prevented it from reaching the International Space Station as planned. It forced a scrapping of plans for docking with the ISS.

Boeing says taxpayers will not be on the hook for the second test flight.

The second try will likely happen this fall from the Space Coast.