CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — With a launch scheduled for Thursday, the 45th Space Wing is shutting down launch viewing on government property at both the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and Patrick Space Force Base.

Brigadier General Douglas Schiess is making the call for the safety of the staff and public. And just today, Space X called off a late March mission due to coronavirus concerns.

The next launch is scheduled for Thursday afternoon March 26 at 2:57 p.m. from Pad 41 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V is set to send a satellite to orbit — the first National Security launch for the U.S. Space Force.

Brigadier General Schiess told Spectrum News neither installation has any confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The general says the priority is to protect the airmen under his command and their families.

"We continue to stress if you can telework, then telework. We know not everybody can do that in the launch business," Schiess said. "If you can, talk to your supervisor about that. Limit your activities, if you can stay home — stay home."

The general wasn't specific on the number of people tested for COVID-19 assigned to the military installations.​

He did say several tests did come back negative, and there are some people who may have come in contact with people testing positive, or traveled, who are in the mandated isolation period.