CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — In celebration of International Women's Day, the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex had former female astronaut speak to students interested in STEM.

Wendy Lawrence speaks at KSC on International Women's Day

A part of NASA's 1992 class of astronauts, Wendy Lawrence is a symbol that women can do anything. Lawrence excelled in STEM and was the 28th woman to see the world from space at the time. The retired U.S. Navy Captain and former helicopter pilot says the road to space was anything but easy.

“To be perceived as good as the men, I had to be better,” Lawrence said.

Lawrence was hooked at the age of 10 when she saw the first man step foot on the moon. Lawrence was a part of four shuttle missions, completing about 1,200 hours in space.

She said it took about 25 years to achieve her goal.

“It didn't matter to me that I didn't see a woman doing it, I still was hooked,” Lawrence explained.

In front on an audience of girls in STEM, Lawrence shared stories from her time in space hoping the takeaway is to never stop trying.

“Why not? You don't know unless you try. If you never try, you're never going to know how far along the path you could have gotten, and maybe it's all the way to the end,” Lawrence adds.

In the audience is 17-year-old Melbourne High School student Madeline McCoy and for her meeting Lawrence is a symbol that women can do anything. As a “Women in STEM Club” member, she gets to meet people who encourage women to be in the science and engineering field.

“I've never met a woman astronaut, I'm very excited,” McCoy said.

McCoy will soon be going to school to become a veterinarian and hopes the next generation of women in STEM will have even more opportunities to excel in a field dominated by men.

“We understand the importance of inspiring young girls in following similar paths and that's not a men dominated field anymore,” McCoy remarked.

NASA hopes with the upcoming Artemis mission, the first woman will land on the moon proving a giant leap for women in space. Also NASA is taking applications for the next generation of Artemis space explorers through the end of the month.​