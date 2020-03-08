CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — NASA Public Affairs Officer Greg Harland says NASA is not taking any chances because of the potential threat of the coronavirus.

NASA workers participate in telework drill

Most jobs can be remote, except on launch day

Employees from all over the country were asked to voluntarily participate in the telework system on Friday.

“This exercise is designed to find out what works well and what doesn't,” Harland said.

This drill happened just days after the Brevard Emergency Operation Center made their emergency contingency plans.

About 200 people represented different agencies in the county, including the Kennedy Space Center, to discuss what to do in case the virus hits the Space Coast.

Those who wanted to push the system to the max participated by working remotely.

There are about 2,000 federal employees at KSC alone. No one is immune to the potential threat of the virus hitting the county. Harland says most jobs can be done remotely but not all during launch day.

“The personnel that works in the control room, they have to do their job from their control room,” he explained.

This type of large scale drill will help keep operations running while making sure their employees are safe. Harland is keeping his fingers crossed, hoping upcoming launches go on as planned.

NASA employees who participated in the telework are asked to complete a survey by Monday morning. ​