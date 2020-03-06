CAPE CANAVERAL AIR FORCE STATION, Fla. — While SpaceX is scheduled to launch supplies to the International Space Station late Friday night, some might hear it than see it.
- Launch window starts at 11:50 p.m. tonight
There is a possibility that some neighbors along the coast may hear one or more sonic booms during the landing attempt on the droneship.
The Falcon 9 is launching from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station and it is sending a Dragon cargo capsule carrying supplies to the station.
The launch window starts at 11:50 p.m. EST.