CAPE CANAVERAL AIR FORCE STATION, Fla. — SpaceX has postponed the planned launch of the next batch of its Starlink satellites.
- Launch window opens at 10:25 a.m. EST
The launch, originally scheduled for Saturday morning, has been pushed back to Sunday morning. The window opens at 10:25 a.m. EST.
A Falcon 9 rocket will carry 60 more Starlink satellites into orbit. The company is building a constellation of what it hopes will be tens of thousands of mini-satellites that will provide internet communication around the world.
Static fire of Falcon 9 complete ahead of launching 60 Starlink satellites—due to poor weather in the recovery area tomorrow, now targeting launch on Sunday, February 16 at 10:25 a.m. EST, 15:25 UTC— SpaceX (@SpaceX) February 14, 2020