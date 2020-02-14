CAPE CANAVERAL AIR FORCE STATION, Fla. — SpaceX has postponed the planned launch of the next batch of its Starlink satellites.

The launch, originally scheduled for Saturday morning, has been pushed back to Sunday morning. The window opens at 10:25 a.m. EST.

A Falcon 9 rocket will carry 60 more Starlink satellites into orbit. The company is building a constellation of what it hopes will be tens of thousands of mini-satellites that will provide internet communication around the world.