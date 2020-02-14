CAPE CANAVERAL AIR FORCE STATION, Fla. — SpaceX has postponed the planned launch of the next batch of its Starlink satellites.

Launch window opens at 10:25 a.m. EST

The launch, originally scheduled for Saturday morning, has been pushed back to Sunday morning. The window opens at 10:25 a.m. EST.

A Falcon 9 rocket will carry 60 more Starlink satellites into orbit. The company is building a constellation of what it hopes will be tens of thousands of mini-satellites that will provide internet communication around the world.