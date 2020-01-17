KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — SpaceX will purposely destroy one of its rockets, resulting in "probably a fireball of some kind" during an in-flight test Saturday off Florida's Space Coast.

SpaceX prepping for major test of its Crew Dragon capsule

It will test capability of astronaut escape systems in case of abort

Falcon 9 rocket will be destroyed and there may be an explosion

It's one of the final steps toward NASA astronauts flying safely on a Crew Dragon capsule to the International Space Station.

The goal of Saturday's flight test is to make sure the launch abort system does its job to get astronauts safely back home.

Right now, an uncrewed Dragon spacecraft is perched atop a 200-foot-tall Falcon 9 rocket at Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center.

But the pair won't be together for long after it launches: 84 seconds after liftoff, the SpaceX team will order the spacecraft to perform a launch escape.

"The main objective of this test is to show we can carry the astronauts safely away," SpaceX Director of Crew Mission Management Benji Reed said. "In the event there were astronauts on board — that's the whole goal."

As the rocket engine thrust is terminated, the Dragon's small Super Draco engines will fire, quickly moving the craft away from the failing Falcon. The capsule will make a parachute-assisted landing about 30 miles out in the Atlantic Ocean.

At that point, the rocket's two stages will still have most of their fuel.

Some are expecting a huge explosion about 11 miles up and 2.5 miles off the Space Coast.

"We expect there to be some type of ignition and probably a fireball of some kind," Reed said. "Whether I would call it an explosion that you would see from the ground, I don't know. We will have to see what actually happens."

SpaceX also had the launch team perform a dress rehearsal Friday as though it were launch day. Veteran NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley suited up and went through all the motions.

Saturday's four-hour launch window opens at 8 a.m. ET. As of Friday, Air Force forecasters were calling for a 90 percent chance of favorable weather at launch time.