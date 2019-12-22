CAPE CANAVERAL AIR FORCE STATION, Fla. — Crowds up and down the coast wanted to see history in person for the first launch of the CST-100 Starliner.

A chilly, windy Friday morning did not stop hundreds from packing Jetty Park in Port Canaveral.

With cell phones and cameras in hand, crowds huddled together to watch the Starliner hitch a ride on an Atlas V rocket.

The rocket lit up the predawn skies as it soared to space.

And even though the launch was not 100 percent successful, it did not stop space lovers from enjoying the view.

"Spectacular. Great. I mean something I got to cross off my bucket list. I always wanted to see one, and this is up close and the morning is just beautiful, just great," said Ed Land from Cambridge, Ohio.

Lily Ellis felt the same way.

"I loved it. I didn't think I was going to get to see it, cause I just came down here to see them and go to Orlando, but that was pretty great. They told me last night (Thursday night) that I was going to see it and I was stoked. Nice early Christmas gift, yes," said Ellis of Evansville, Indiana.

People came from around the world, including Brazil and China, to see the launch.