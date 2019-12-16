CAPE CANAVERAL AIR FORCE STATION, Fla. — A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to carry a Boeing-made communications satellite into space tonight.

The JCSAT-18/Kacific1 satellite from the company Kacific will provide mobile and broadband services across the Asia-Pacific region.

This launch was originally planned for November, but it was delayed.

The booster for this launch previously supported the CRS-17 and CRS-18 missions, SpaceX tweeted late last week.

The booster supporting this mission previously supported the CRS-17 and CRS-18 missions pic.twitter.com/BDtOZOxZ9J — SpaceX (@SpaceX) December 13, 2019

SpaceX will attempt to land the Falcon 9's first stage on the company's drone ship, which is stationed in the Atlantic Ocean, stated Kacific in a news release.

"Approximately 45 minutes after liftoff, SpaceX's two fairing recovery vessels, 'Ms. Tree' and 'Ms. Chief,' will attempt to recover the two fairing halves," stated the broadband satellite operating company .

Spectrum News 13 Chief Meteorologist Bryan Karrick says there's a 90 percent chance of favorable weather at launch time, with a few clouds that shouldn't affect the launch.

The launch window is from 7:10 p.m. to 8:38 p.m. ET. You can watch the launch live when it happens below, or tune to Spectrum News on your TV.

Later this week, Boeing will attempt to launch an Atlas V rocket from Cape Canaveral that will be carrying the company's CST-100 Starliner capsule . For this first mission, it will deliver cargo to the International Space Station, though the capsule will eventually carry astronauts.

Watch The launch as it Happens