BOCA CHICA, Texas — A test version of SpaceX's next-generation rocket, Starship, appeared to partially burst apart during a ground test in Texas on Wednesday.

In webcam video shared with Spectrum News, an apparent explosion atop the prototype Starship MK-1 sends the top portion flying high into the air, before a huge plume of white smoke engulfs it.

The test took place at SpaceX's Boca Chica facility in Texas.

SpaceX has not replied to requests for comment on what happened during the pressure test. But in a reply to a Twitter user, CEO Elon Musk appeared to confirm that the test rocket had "blown its top off" during the ground test.

Absolutely, but to move to Mk3 design. This had some value as a manufacturing pathfinder, but flight design is quite different. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 20, 2019

The Starship is designed to be reusable to fly humans and cargo from the Earth to the International Space Station, the moon, and Mars. The spaceship already has its first customer: a Japanese billionaire who has paid for a trip with other artists to go around the moon, estimated to happen in 2023.

SpaceX also has a Starship production facility in Cocoa , Florida.