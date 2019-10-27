CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The Air Force's X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle Mission 5 successfully landed at NASA's Kennedy Space Center Shuttle Landing Facility at 3:51 a.m. on Sunday.

Air Force's X-37B breaks record, lands after 780 days in orbit

X-37B an unmanned spacecraft, improving technologies

MORE SPACE NEWS

The X-37B is the Air Force’s premier reusable and unmanned spacecraft that provides flexibility to improve technologies in a way that allows scientists and engineers to recover experiments tested in a long-duration space environment.

“The X-37B continues to demonstrate the importance of a reusable spaceplane,” said Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett. “Each successive mission advances our nation’s space capabilities.”

The spaceplane conducted on-orbit experiments for 780 days during its mission, recently breaking its own record by being in orbit for more than two years. The total number of days spent on-orbit for the entire test vehicle program is 2,865 days.

“The safe return of this spacecraft, after breaking its own endurance record, is the result of the innovative partnership between Government and Industry,” said General David L. Goldfein, Chief of Staff of the Air Force. “The sky is no longer the limit for the Air Force and, if Congress approves, the U.S. Space Force.”

“I am pleased to see the X-37B land safely back in Florida and congratulate the Air Force and the men and women who support this program on the completion of this successful mission,” Senator Marco Rubio said. “In breaking the previous record for consecutive days in space, this mission demonstrates the Air Force’s ability to keep this unique spacecraft in orbit for extended periods of time, and provides the Air Force and scientists a reusable platform for further exploration.”

The distinctive ability to test new systems in space and return them to Earth is unique to the X-37B program and enables the U.S. to more efficiently and effectively develop space capabilities necessary to maintain superiority in the space domain.

“This spacecraft is a key component of the space community. This milestone demonstrates our commitment to conducting experiments for America’s future space exploration,” said Lt. Col. Jonathan Keen, X-37B program manager.

This is the second time the X-37B landed at the Kennedy Space Center Shuttle Landing Facility.