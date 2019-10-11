CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. —The Space Coast is ramping up to send people back to space in the coming years — it means scores of tourists headed to the area to watch NASA and commercial launches.

NASA, commercial companies to send astronauts back to space

Hotels and other accommodations could see more business

Cape Canaveral is seeing 136 percent increase in bookings

This means big business for hotels, but also other kinds of accommodations.

Janet Arnold and Duane Fike bought and updated a Harrison Avenue duplex three years ago. They wanted the Airbnb to be a cozy Cape Canaveral bungalow, just steps away from the beach.

"Everyone likes the coastal theme, so this is the master bedroom," Arnold told us on a tour.

Then on to the full size kitchen.

"They can do their breakfasts and lunches here, even dinners," said Arnold.

Little did they know, just a couple of years later, the beach crowd would become just part of their visiting guests.

"We figured it would be people coming for the beach, primarily, what it's turned into a lot of people interested in the cape and launches," Arnold said.

The launch lull post-shuttle program retirement is ending. NASA and the commercial companies are gearing up to send astronauts to space again.

Arnold and Fike found themselves in the perfect space.

"In 2020, our bookings are around 20 percent so far, and every day we get inquiries about bookings next year," Arnold said with a smile.

That falls in line with an Airbnb forecast saying Cape Canaveral is seeing a 136 percent increase in bookings for the upcoming year.

They cite the area being a mecca for space enthusiasts from around the world coming to watch as rockets are soaring more frequently, and to soon see people fly to space again.

It puts the town 12th of 20 cities trending in booking data.

"It wasn't our game plan, but it's worked out really well," Arnold said.

​Arnold tells us many of their guests are booking nights in front of, and after, launch dates, in case there are scrubs or delays.