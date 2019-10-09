DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — An airplane will release a rocket from its underbelly with a satellite to study the ionosphere Wednesday night, off the east central coast of Florida.

Launch time starts at 9:25 p.m. tonight

ICON satellite will study ionosphere, which disputes signals

#ICON Air-Launch set for tonight, off the Daytona Beach coast. How this launch could help us better understand navigational signal disruptions, this am on @MyNews13 & @BN9. #News13Volusia #News13Brevard pic.twitter.com/YU32rZ7Dm9 — Jerry Hume (@JerryHume) October 9, 2019

The unique launch will take place on Northrup Grumman's Stargazer aircraft.

The airplane will travel more than 50 miles off the coast of Daytona Beach, and at 39,000 feet high, will release the Pegasus rocket.

"It's a great platform, because have the flexibility to launch anywhere in the world, meet any customer's orbit requirements," said Pegasus Operations Manager Eric Denbrook.

The rocket will deliver NASA's ICON satellite to the ionosphere, which up until now has been difficult to observe.

The ionosphere is volatile, disrupting satellites and navigation signals that are used to guide airplanes, boats, even self-driving cars.

"It's also the weather we experience here on Earth, those hurricanes, tornados, those big weather systems that are actually forcing up from below and then meeting this space weather coming in from above it and it's this mixing region where these two weather systems — space weather and terrestrial weather are mixing together," said Nicky Fox with NASA's Heliophysics.

NASA's ICON satellite is designed to study the changes in the ionosphere that could help us eventually predict those changes, and better protect our astronauts and satellites in space.

The 90-minute launch window runs from 9:25 p.m. to 10:55 p.m. Wednesday. The release is targeted for 9:30 p.m.

The crew of seven on board will have two shots during that time.

NASA has been anxiously waiting for this launch for two years now after several technical delays.

The only hiccup with Wednesday night's attempt could be the weather. There is just a 30 percent chance of favorable weather conditions, according to the 45th Weather Squadron.