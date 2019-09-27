CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — NASA has taken another important step in launching its most powerful rocket ever on deep-space missions.

Space Launch System's core stage pathfinder arrives to Space Coast

Pathfinder paves way for NASA's Artemis 1 moon mission

Testing at Kennedy Space Center expected to last 4 weeks

NASA's mammoth Pegasus barge arrived Friday with the longest item it's ever shipped. It paves the way for NASA's Artemis 1 moon mission.​

On board the Space Launch System rocket's 212-foot tall, 228,000 pound core stage pathfinder is a large steel mock-up that houses the cryogenic liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen tanks that will feed four large rocket engines.

The core also contains the rocket's avionics and flight computer.

The huge rocket piece will be stacked on the other rocket components inside the iconic Vehicle Assembly Building.

"It's the same shape, size," explained Jim Bolton, NASA Exploration Ground Systems Core Stage Manager. "It allows us to ensure we can access everything we need in the real core stage. It ensures that we can handle it."

Testing at the Kennedy Space Center is expected to last four weeks.

This mock-up will allow ground support teams to practice transporting the 200-plus long stage on a variety of terrains and with different vehicles.

"Engineering, logistics, quality personnel, area integrators — there's an entire test team in place," said Andrew Shroble, Jacobs KSC Test and Operations support. "So, it definitely takes a whole group effort for everything to come together.​"

Meanwhile, not to be overshadowed is NASA's 300-foot long Pegasus barge, which was once used to transport the space shuttle's giant external tanks since 1999.

The barge had to be modified to carry the SLS test rocket stage. It's more than 50-feet longer and more than 600,000 pounds heavier than the ETs.​

Right now NASA's goal is to launch the first woman and next man to the moon by 2024.