NATIONWIDE — Starhopper had a successful test launch into the Texas skies before having a successful landing on Tuesday.

While originally scheduled to launch on Monday but was delayed due to an engine not igniting, Tuesday's launch from Boca Chia Beach was a successful one for the spacecraft.

The Starhopper is a SpaceX prototype that the company plans to use to send people into the solar system.

However, but it can do that, it has been doing a series of "hop tests" that are designed to help engineers determine how to land a spacecraft on another planet, which is tricky.

After all, each planet has its own unique atmosphere, gravity and terrain, among other things, that need to be considered.