CAPE CANAVERAL AIR FORCE STATION — There is a lot riding on Tuesday's launch because the last time one of the Amos satellites was set to launch back in 2016, during a pre-launch static fire test the rocket exploded along with the $200 million Israeli communications satellite Amos 6 aboard.

SpaceX Falcon 9 is set to launch from Space Launch Complex 40 at Florida's Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

Aboard is the Amos 17 satellite, an advanced communications satellite owned by SpaceCom, an Israeli company.

The satellite will provide communication services to the Middle East and Africa. The life expectancy of the satellite is more than 15 years and costing about $250 million.

Liftoff is scheduled for some time between 6:52 p.m. and 8:20 p.m. pending launch range approval.

Falcon 9's first stage booster has flown twice before and for this launch, the first stage booster will not be recovered.

The rocket needs all the fuel possible to launch the 6.5-metric-ton satellite into orbit, so there is not enough to land itself back at the cape.

According to the launch mission execution forecast, weather for this launch is 40 percent favorable with threats of lightning and clouds.

There was an investigation in to what caused the 2016 explosion. SpaceX concluded that one of the composite overwrapped pressure vessel (COPV) used to store liquid helium failed.

The failure was likely caused by a buildup of oxygen between the vessel’s lining and overwrap, the report stated .

Investigators also concluded that loading temperatures of the helium was cold enough to create oxygen, increasing the chances of oxygen becoming trapped.