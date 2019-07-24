KENNEDY SPACE CENTER — So far, all systems are go for Wednesday night's Falcon 9 launch from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, but the weather is looking iffy for SpaceX's launch to the International Space Station.

Launch window opens at 6:24 p.m.

Nickelodeon's famous green slime will be used for experiment

70 percent chance the launch will be scrubbed due to weather

Sonic boom is expected for first-stage booster landing attempt

The window for SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket launch opens at 6:24 p.m. from Space Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

The Falcon 9 rocket will be carrying the Dragon cargo capsule with 5,500 pounds of supplies and science experiments onboard, including Nickelodeon's famous green slime so astronauts can demonstrate the basic principles of fluid flow in micro-gravity.

Weather is the big concern for Wednesday night's launch. There is a 70 percent chance the launch will be scrubbed due to weather concerns.

However, if the weather does cooperate, SpaceX will attempt to land the first-stage booster on land, so residents can expect to hear a sonic boom.