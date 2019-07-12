CAPE CANAVERAL AIR FORCE STATION — It could be a little while longer before a United Launch Alliance launch after an "anomaly" was discovered during a test.

New launch date: No earlier than Aug. 8

The Atlas V rocket launch was originally set for last month, but crews found a vehicle battery had failed.

On Thursday, ULA tweeted out the recent delay.

The #AtlasV #AEHF5 mission for @AF_SMC is delayed and now targeted for no earlier than Aug. 8, 2019, due to an anomaly during component testing at a supplier which has created a cross-over concern. https://t.co/VsjWiGAOLx — ULA (@ulalaunch) July 11, 2019

ULA did not state what the anomaly is.

The Atlas V rocket is going to carry out the Advanced Extremely High Frequency-5 mission for the U.S.