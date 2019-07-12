CAPE CANAVERAL AIR FORCE STATION — It could be a little while longer before a United Launch Alliance launch after an "anomaly" was discovered during a test.

The Atlas V rocket launch was originally set for last month, but crews found a vehicle battery had failed.

On Thursday, ULA tweeted out the recent delay.

ULA did not state what the anomaly is.

It will now go off no earlier than August 8.

The Atlas V rocket is going to carry out the Advanced Extremely High Frequency-5 mission for the U.S. 

"AEHF satellites provide highly-secure, jam-proof connectivity between U.S. national leadership and deployed military forces," explained ULA.