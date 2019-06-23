CAPE CANAVERAL AIR FORCE STATION — The United Launch Alliance is pushing back an Atlas V rocket launch due to a vehicle battery failure, the company stated on Sunday.

The new launch date is no earlier than July 9

Get more space coverage

The Atlas V rocket was going to carry out the AEHF-5 mission for the U.S. Air Force Space and Missiles Systems Center on Thursday, June 27, but the technical team will need to evaluate why the vehicle battery failed and to replace the battery, the company stated in a news release.

The delayed mission is going to launch a communications satellite.

"AEHF satellites provide highly-secure, jam-proof connectivity between U.S. national leadership and deployed military forces," explained ULA .

The new launch date is no earlier than Tuesday, July 9.