KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — This month's Space X Falcon Heavy launch will bring up test technology that NASA says will help future moon and Mars exploration plans.

Deep Space Atomic Clock project aboard Falcon Heavy rocket

Other project on SpaceX rocket is Green Propellant Infusion Mission

Launch scheduled for no earlier than late Monday, June 24

The Deep Space Atomic Clock project will keep stable and precise timekeeping measurements for decades, and will help crews in spacecraft and on the ground with navigation on deep space missions, researchers say.

NASA is working with Ball Aerospace on a Green Propellant Infusion Mission , which aims to increase fuel efficiency and allow for safer, faster, and cheaper fuel loading for launches.

The COSMIC-2 is a partnership between the NOAA and the U.S. Air Force. The six-satellite orbiting network will collect atmospheric data used for weather forecasting, monitoring the climate, and researching space weather.