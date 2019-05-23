KENNEDY SPACE CENTER — A rapid push to send humans back to the surface of the moon in the next five years has the NASA administrator making a big announcement on the Space Coast Thursday.

Administrator Jim Bridenstine will speak at Florida Tech in Melbourne, where he will announce which company has been selected to build the first segment of Gateway, NASA's proposed new spaceship .

Gateway is NASA's proposal for an orbiting outpost around the Moon, much like how the International Space Station orbits around Earth.

It is all a part of the Trump administration's goal to send humans back to the Moon by 2024.

Earlier this month the president announced a proposed $1.6 billion boost to NASA to help speed up this new goal.

NASA plans to launch astronauts on Orion and the Space Launch System rocket from the Kennedy Space Center. Once in the lunar orbit, Orion will attach to Gateway. From there, astronauts will use a lunar lander spacecraft to touch down on the surface of the Moon.

"We're going to have an operation where we're going to be sending humans to the Moon every year, in a sustainable architecture that all of America can be proud of," Bridenstine said earlier this month.

That first segment of Gateway will be the power and propulsion element.

The big wrinkle for NASA's plan to return to the moon so far has been Congress, which so far has been lukewarm on the idea and they control NASA's purse strings.