CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX will try to launch its Falcon 9 rocket again after scrubbing the launch on Wednesday night due to upper level winds .

SpaceX's launch starts tonight at 10:30 p.m.

60 tiny Starlink satellites are in the Falcon 9

Get more space coverage

SpaceX tweeted that upper level winds were the reason the launch was scrubbed.

Standing down today due to excess upper level winds. Teams are working toward tomorrow's backup launch window, which opens at 10:30 p.m. EDT — SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 16, 2019

The rocket has 60 small Starlink satellites placed into the payload fairing.

SpaceX's goal is to create a massive constellation of satellites that orbit the Earth, providing high-speed internet access to virtually anywhere in the world.

As they orbit around the Earth, each of them on their own can maneuver to avoid collisions in space.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk says the goal is to launch 1,000 of them a year.

Eventually, Starlink could be made up of nearly 12,000 satellites.

The new launch window is Thursday at 10:30 p.m.