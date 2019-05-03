KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — Early Friday morning, SpaceX is pushing back its launch of a rocket to the International Space Station after a droneship suffered an electrical issue.

New launch is Saturday, 2:48 a.m. EDT

There was also a helium leak on the rocket

RELATED: SpaceX Confirms Crew Dragon Capsule Blew Up During Test

Get more space coverage

The launch was supposed happen at 3:11 a.m. EDT, Friday. Many had been worried about the weather, but conditions were actually descent for the launch early Friday morning.

The problem, however, is with SpaceX's droneship, where the company lands the first stage booster.

SpaceX will wait another day to launch its Falcon 9 rocket from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station after an electrical issue on the company's droneship, stationed 17 miles off the coast, forced the scrub.

In addition, SpaceX also stated there was a helium leak on the rocket that will have to be addressed.

Standing down today due to an electrical issue on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship. Teams will also address the ground side helium leak before tomorrow's backup launch opportunity at 2:48 a.m. EDT, 6:48 UTC. — SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 3, 2019

SpaceX is not taking any chances, especially after the company announced on Thursday that another of its spacecraft, its Crew Dragon, exploded during a test nearly two weeks ago, sending reddish brown smoke into the air.

Friday's spacecraft the Dragon Cargo is much different, according to SpaceX and NASA.

"We have looked at all the common links between the spacecraft, we reviewed that and we approved for flight them for flight by both teams, NASA and SpaceX," said Hans Koenigsmann, SpaceX's vice president of Mission Assurance.

On board the Dragon Cargo capsule is 5,500 pounds of supplies and science experiments.

Graduate student Dylan Martin has been preparing her experiment for launch at the Kennedy Space Center's ISS processing facility.

"It's actually really exciting, but really stressful at the same time. We're here long hours, working until late, late in this lab, so it's basically our new home," said Martin, who is a graduate research assistant for BioServe Space Technologists Laboratory at the University of Colorado Builder.

Her team is trying to figure out how the kidney and Vitamin D work in microgravity, to help astronauts avoid bone loss on future long duration missions in space.

"The crew on the International Space Station experience an increase loss of bone density, and Vitamin D is responsible for regulating bone density," explained Kendan Jones-Isaac, a graduate research at the University of Washington. "So, what we are doing is investigating what causes these health events and how to hopefully screen for or help prevent them or treat them."

For these researchers, after spending years on these projects, they will wait another day for this launch

"It's really exciting. I've always wanted to do that. I'm getting my graduate degree in aerospace engineering, so this is something I've always wanted to do," said Martin.

Saturday's launch is set for 2:48 a.m., which is also May the Fourth.

That means Star Wars fans will appreciate seeing a Falcon 9 rocket launch.