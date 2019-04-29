CAPE CANAVERAL AIR FORCE STATION, Fla. — SpaceX is hoping to bounce back this week after an explosive mishap last week that could delay the return of astronauts to space.

The company is now hoping to launch a cargo capsule to the International Space Station on Wednesday morning.

On Saturday, SpaceX conducted a successful static fire test of its Falcon 9 to make sure its engines are ready for launch.

It came exactly a week after another test went wrong. SpaceX was firing off its thrusters on its Crew Dragon vehicle that recently flew a test mission to the ISS when it exploded , sending reddish brown toxic smoke into the air.

No one was hurt during the mishap.

SpaceX is still investigating what went wrong, but it could slow down progress of NASA's commercial crew program.

The Crew Dragon has some similarities with the Dragon cargo capsule that will launch on Wednesday, but not enough to push back this NASA mission.

The mishap happened at Landing Zone 1 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, so as the investigation is ongoing there, SpaceX applied for an emergency FCC license to conduct the landing attempt on the drone ship instead of on land.

The positioning of the drone ship could be close enough to shore that it could be the first drone ship landing visible from land.

This marker shows the location where #SpaceX's droneship is expected to be located during Wednesday morning's Falcon 9 #CRS17 launch. At 17 miles away, the landing attempt could be visible to those on shore. @MyNews13. pic.twitter.com/XmlfHP5Pu3 — Jerry Hume (@JerryHume) April 29, 2019

Those along the Space Coast may also hear a sonic boom during the landing attempt.

The Dragon cargo capsule will deliver 5,500 pounds of science experiments and cargo to the ISS.

It is set to launch Wednesday at 3:59 a.m. from Space Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.